Formidable Cog

The Ironfrog Mover is one of the more unique mounts in Final Fantasy XIV, placing your character on the top of a frog-like automaton of Dwarven creation. Released as part of the Shadowbringers expansion, the Ironfrog mover appears in the Dwarvern Tribal Quests, but surprisingly isn’t unlocked from them.

Instead, the medium-sized automaton is unlocked by defeating a gigantic counterpart, Formidable. Here’s how to unlock the Ironfrog Mover mount for yourself.

How to unlock the Ironfrog Mover mount in FFXIV

Image via Square Enix/Fanbyte

The Iron Frog Mother Mount is activated from the Ironfrog Mover Ignition Key, which can be purchased from Fathard in Eulmore (X: 10.1, Y: 11.7) for 12 Formidable Cogs. However, Formidable Cogs aren’t easy to obtain. Formidable Cogs are rewarded for completing the special level 80 FATE “A Finale Most Formidable” in Kholusia. It always spawns at X: 33.9, Y: 21.1.

Completing the FATE and defeating the FATE Boss, Formidable, will yield six Formidable Cogs, and award the achievement “Be Still My (Automatic) Heart.” Failure, or achieving less than Gold participation in the FATE will yield four Formidable Cogs. Bronze completion will reward just three Formidable Cogs. As a result, you’ll likely need to complete this FATE multiple times to secure the mount.

How to Spawn the Formidable FATE

The “A Finale Most Formidable” FATE is part of a chain of special FATEs that you’ll need to complete to spawn. There are two separate chains that need to be completed. The first is subtitled “Ironbeard Builders” and contains three FATES. These are listed below and need to be completed in order:

Ironbeard Builders - Resist (X: 17.9, Y: 14.7)

Ironbeard Builders - Revolt (X: 16.2, Y: 20.8)

Ironbeard Builders - Rebuilt (X: 25.0, Y: 16.6)

The Next are the “Formidable” quest chain, which contains two FATEs before the “A Finale Most Formidable” FATE will spawn.

Foes Most Formidable (X: 22.6, Y: 13.7)

A Family Most Formidable (X: 25.6, Y: 20.8).

Once you’ve completed these FATEs, the “A Finale Most Formidable” FATE has a chance to spawn. This chance is not 100 percent and sometimes won’t spawn.

To complicate things, once the Formidable FATE has been completed, it will go on cooldown, and won’t be able to be spawned for between another 24 to 72 hours. As a result, the best way to track and attempt this FATE is to use a third-party website like Faloop. Faloop uses user inputs to track when FATEs can potentially spawn, and which FATEs in the sequence have been completed.