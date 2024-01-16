Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Fool's Portal
Wall-mounted - Item Level 320
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A highly detailed painting made to look like an actual round window.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
60 gil
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
320
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Crystal Glass
3
Torreya Lumber
3
Crystals
Ice Cluster
2
Wind Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
70
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
1140
Max Quality
2100
Characteristics
Required
Control
1080
Craftsmanship
1100
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
