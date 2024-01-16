Destiny 2
Item Icon

Fool's Portal

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A highly detailed painting made to look like an actual round window.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Crystal Glass
3
Item Icon
Torreya Lumber
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Cluster
2
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

