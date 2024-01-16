Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Folded Futon

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Put it away─quick, before the guests see!

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Twinsilk
7
Item Icon
Lorikeet Down
7
Item Icon
Dwarven Cotton
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
7
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

