FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Flyer Printing Set

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Contains almost everything needed to make several bundles of flyers. Elbow grease not included.

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Flyer Printing Materials
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
2
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Flyer Printing Materials
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
2
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Flyer Printing Materials
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Crystal
2
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Flyer Printing Materials
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
2
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Flyer Printing Materials
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
2
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Flyer Printing Materials
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
2
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Flyer Printing Materials
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
2
Item Icon
Water Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Flyer Printing Materials
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
2
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

