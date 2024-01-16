Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Flyer Printing Set
Miscellany - Item Level 290
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
Contains almost everything needed to make several bundles of flyers. Elbow grease not included.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
11 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Flyer Printing Materials
2
Crystals
Wind Crystal
2
Lightning Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
70
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
756
Max Quality
2880
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1055
Craftsmanship
1079
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Armorer
Materials
Flyer Printing Materials
2
Crystals
Ice Crystal
2
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
70
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
756
Max Quality
2880
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1055
Craftsmanship
1079
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Alchemist
Materials
Flyer Printing Materials
2
Crystals
Water Crystal
2
Lightning Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
70
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
756
Max Quality
2880
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1055
Craftsmanship
1079
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Carpenter
Materials
Flyer Printing Materials
2
Crystals
Ice Crystal
2
Wind Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
70
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
756
Max Quality
2880
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1055
Craftsmanship
1079
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Goldsmith
Materials
Flyer Printing Materials
2
Crystals
Fire Crystal
2
Wind Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
70
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
756
Max Quality
2880
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1055
Craftsmanship
1079
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Blacksmith
Materials
Flyer Printing Materials
2
Crystals
Fire Crystal
2
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
70
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
756
Max Quality
2880
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1055
Craftsmanship
1079
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Culinarian
Materials
Flyer Printing Materials
2
Crystals
Fire Crystal
2
Water Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
70
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
756
Max Quality
2880
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1055
Craftsmanship
1079
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Leatherworker
Materials
Flyer Printing Materials
2
Crystals
Wind Crystal
2
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
70
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
756
Max Quality
2880
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1055
Craftsmanship
1079
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
