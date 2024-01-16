Destiny 2
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Flower Boucage

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Beautiful addition to home decor or archaic punishment for offending flora? Perhaps it is both.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Bamboo Stick
8
Item Icon
Berkanan Sap
8
Item Icon
Shroud Seedling
8
Item Icon
Growth Formula Kappa
8
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Crystal
8
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

