FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Flower Boucage
Tabletop - Item Level 560
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
Beautiful addition to home decor or archaic punishment for offending flora? Perhaps it is both.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
30 gil
Repairs
level
Alchemist Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
560
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Bamboo Stick
8
Berkanan Sap
8
Shroud Seedling
8
Growth Formula Kappa
8
Crystals
Water Crystal
8
Lightning Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
90
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
3500
Max Quality
7200
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2635
Craftsmanship
2805
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
