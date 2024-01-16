Destiny 2
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV Item Database

Floor Sofa
Item Icon

Floor Sofa

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A spacious seating option for those who prefer to remain at floor level.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Lorikeet Down
7
Item Icon
Dwarven Cotton
7
Item Icon
Dwarven Cotton Thread
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
7
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

