Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Fisher's Gaskins

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

86

43

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Silk Thread
2
Item Icon
Undyed Felt
2
Item Icon
Hippogryph Leather
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
2
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required
Required For Quick Synth

Related Posts

How to Make Gil From Fishing in FFXIV
Mills Webster
Fishing in FFXIV is an Intimate Look Into its World (and an Easy Level 80)
Michael Higham
FFXIV Fisher Job Guide (Patch 6.5)
Paulo Kawanishi