FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Firm Tofu

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A traditional source of protein in the Far East, tofu is made from curdled soy bean extract.

Attributes

Crafting

Culinarian

Materials
Item Icon
Nigari
1
Item Icon
Soybeans
1
Item Icon
Crescent Spring Water
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

