FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Firm Tofu
Ingredient - Item Level 273
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
A traditional source of protein in the Far East, tofu is made from curdled soy bean extract.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
2 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Culinarian
Materials
Nigari
1
Soybeans
1
Crescent Spring Water
1
Crystals
Fire Shard
7
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
64
Total Crafted
3
Durability
40
Difficulty
390
Max Quality
2448
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1013
Craftsmanship
1044
