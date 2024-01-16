Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Fire of the Round

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

63

52.08

2.48

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Eikon Leather
3
Item Icon
Black Firesand
3
Item Icon
Luminous Fiber
3
Item Icon
Platinum Ingot
3
Item Icon
High Mythrite Ingot
3
Item Icon
Battlecraft Demimateria III
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
3
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

Related Posts

6 Big Things Changed with the Destiny 2 Season of the Drifter Patch
Dillon Skiffington
Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Class Guide - Each Class, Explained
Dillon Skiffington
The Best Gambit Weapons in Destiny 2 (October 2023 Meta)
Dillon Skiffington,Alejandro Josan