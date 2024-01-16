Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Fire Brand

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

36

27.84

2.32

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Eye of Fire
3
Item Icon
Aldgoat Horn
3
Item Icon
Silver Ingot
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
3
Item Icon
Wind Shard
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

