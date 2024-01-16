Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Fermented Butter

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Slightly pungent butter allowed to ferment for several days after churning.

Attributes

Crafting

Culinarian

Materials
Item Icon
Yak Milk
5
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

