FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Faust Armor Plating
Metal - Item Level 210
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A heavy square of body armor removed from the Illuminati-constructed battlemachina Faust.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
30 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
