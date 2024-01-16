Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Far Eastern Stained Crystal Roundel

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A beautiful, circular pane of stained crystal designed in the style of the Far East.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Pewter Ingot
8
Item Icon
Crystal Glass
8
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
8
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

Full FFXIV 6.2 Patch Notes Summary, Everything You Need to Know [UPDATED]
Michael Higham
FFXIV Frees More Gear From the Gender Lock
Mike Williams
FFXIV Samurai Job Guide (Patch 6.5)
Mills Webster