FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Far Eastern Indoor Bamboo Fountain

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A masterfully crafted indoor fountain wrought from bamboo and stone.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Bamboo Stick
8
Item Icon
Chloroschist
8
Item Icon
Ambrosial Water
8
Item Icon
Growth Formula Kappa
8
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
8
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

