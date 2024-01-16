Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Far Eastern Coin
Miscellany - Item Level 160
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
An oblong coin of gold commonly used in the Far East for bribes.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
6 gil
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
160
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
