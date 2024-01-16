Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Fallen Angel Orchestrion Roll
Orchestrion Roll - Item Level 1
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
Music roll for . Use to add to your orchestrion list.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
150 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Enchanted Rose Gold Ink
7
Faded Copy of Fallen Angel
7
Blank Grade 2 Orchestrion Roll
7
Crystals
Water Crystal
5
Lightning Crystal
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
420
Max Quality
1375
Characteristics
Required
Control
374
Craftsmanship
391
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
