FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Facet Trousers of Healing
Legs - Item Level 450
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
438
Magic Defense
250
Defense
Details
Classes
CNJ WHM SCH AST SGE - Lv. 80
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
650 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+150
Vitality
+135
Critical Hit
+105
Determination
+150
Materia
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 70
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
450
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Ethereal Silk
2
Zonure Leather
2
Grade 2 Mind Alkahest
2
Chalicotherium Leather
2
Crystals
Wind Cluster
2
Lightning Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
80
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
2050
Max Quality
7900
Characteristics
Required
Control
1990
Craftsmanship
2140
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
2480
