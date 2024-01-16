Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Facet Gloves of Striking

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

256

256

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Dwarven Cotton
2
Item Icon
Tungsten Steel Ingot
2
Item Icon
Chalicotherium Leather
2
Item Icon
Grade 2 Strength Alkahest
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
2
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth

