FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Facet Gloves of Striking
Hands - Item Level 450
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
256
Magic Defense
256
Defense
Details
Classes
PGL MNK SAM - Lv. 80
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
390 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+94
Vitality
+94
Critical Hit
+67
Determination
+94
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 70
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
450
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Dwarven Cotton
2
Tungsten Steel Ingot
2
Chalicotherium Leather
2
Grade 2 Strength Alkahest
2
Crystals
Wind Cluster
2
Earth Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
80
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
2050
Max Quality
7900
Characteristics
Required
Control
1990
Craftsmanship
2140
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
2480
