Facet Earrings of Slaying
Earrings - Item Level 450
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
0
Defense
0
Magic Defense
Details
Classes
PGL LNC MNK DRG SAM RPR - Lv. 80
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
296 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+75
Vitality
+75
Critical Hit
+75
Determination
+52
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 70
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
450
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Onyx
2
Prismatic Ingot
2
Grade 2 Strength Alkahest
2
Crystals
Fire Cluster
2
Wind Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
80
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
2050
Max Quality
7900
Characteristics
Required
Control
1990
Craftsmanship
2140
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
2480
