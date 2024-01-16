Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Facet Bottoms of Maiming
Legs - Item Level 450
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
344
Magic Defense
438
Defense
Details
Classes
LNC DRG RPR - Lv. 80
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
650 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+150
Vitality
+150
Critical Hit
+150
Direct Hit Rate
+105
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 70
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
450
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Ethereal Silk
2
Chalicotherium Leather
2
Grade 2 Strength Alkahest
2
Crystals
Wind Cluster
2
Earth Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
80
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
2050
Max Quality
7900
Characteristics
Required
Control
1990
Craftsmanship
2140
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
2480
Related Posts
FFXIV Armorer Leveling Guide - Fastest Way to Get From 1-90
Dillon Skiffington
FFXIV All Saints' Wake Event is How I Become The Joker
Michael Higham
Moonfire Faire 2022 Starts Soon, Serves Up New Summer Outfits
Mike Williams