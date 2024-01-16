Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Earth Rock

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

An uncut, unpolished stone imbued with aetheric earth energy.

Attributes

Crafting

Related Posts

Stardew Valley Gifts Guide - Everyone's Favorite Gifts
Sam Desatoff,Dillon Skiffington
Animal Crossing Eggs & Recipes Guide - How to Get Each Egg
Dillon Skiffington
Best Ground Pals in Palworld - Ground Pal Tier List
placeholder
Jezartroz