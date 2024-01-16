Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Examination Uchigatana

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A katana forged as your final test, and to be delivered to a prominent noble house.

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Uchigatana Materials
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
2
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

An Anthem Overhaul Shows Bioware's Learned the Wrong Lessons
Kenneth Shepard
The Medium Niwa Hotel Part 2 Walkthrough Guide - Free Souls, List of Names
Dillon Skiffington
FFXIV Endwalker Dungeon Guide: The Dead Ends
Mike Williams