Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Eorzean Map

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

The map of Eorzea as charted by the famous explorer and cartographer Roddard Ironheart.

Attributes

Crafting

Related Posts

The Heartfelt Story of the Eorzean Aquarium, a Full-Scale FFXIV Fish Exhibit
Jenny Zheng
All FFXIV Island Sanctuary Animal Spawns
Michael Higham,Jessica Scharnagle
FFXIV Endwalker Preview: A Walkthrough of Old Sharlayan, Garlemald, and Thavnair
Mike Williams