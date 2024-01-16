Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Enigma Wall Chronometer

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A chronometer devised by the Illuminati, particularly abundant with whirlycogs.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Bismuth Ingot
8
Item Icon
Enigmatic Gear
8
Item Icon
Phrygian Gold Ingot
8
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
8
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

