FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Enchanter's Stall

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Place this stall in your garden to play at enchanter whenever the mood takes you.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Pixie Cotton
28
Item Icon
Dwarven Cotton
28
Item Icon
Glade Pendant Lamp
28
Item Icon
Titanbronze Nugget
28
Item Icon
Walnut Dining Table
28
Item Icon
Enchanted Dimythrite Ink
28
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Crystal
28
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
28
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

