FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Enchanter's Stall
Outdoor Furnishing - Item Level 415
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
Place this stall in your garden to play at enchanter whenever the mood takes you.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
57 gil
Repairs
level
Alchemist Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
415
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Pixie Cotton
28
Dwarven Cotton
28
Glade Pendant Lamp
28
Titanbronze Nugget
28
Walnut Dining Table
28
Enchanted Dimythrite Ink
28
Crystals
Water Crystal
28
Lightning Crystal
28
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
78
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
1640
Max Quality
2200
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1541
Craftsmanship
1662
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
