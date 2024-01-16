Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Enchanted Truegold Ink
Reagent - Item Level 390
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
Ink fortified with truegold sand to improve aetherial conductivity.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
5 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Truegold Sand
6
Silkmoth Scales
6
Crescent Spring Water
6
Crystals
Water Crystal
6
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
71
Total Crafted
1
Durability
40
Difficulty
597
Max Quality
3010
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1220
Craftsmanship
1320
Related Posts
How To Get the Flying Chair and Magicked Bed Mounts in FFXIV
Paulo Kawanishi
FFXIV Anima Relic Weapon Guide: All Heavensward Steps for 2022
Mike Williams
How To Unlock and Upgrade Every FFXIV Relic Weapon
Mike Williams