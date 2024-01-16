Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Enchanted High Durium Ink
Reagent - Item Level 520
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
Ink containing high durium sand to improve its aetherial conduction.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
5 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Cubus Flesh
8
High Durium Sand
8
Underground Spring Water
8
Crystals
Water Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
81
Total Crafted
1
Durability
40
Difficulty
1000
Max Quality
5200
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2136
Craftsmanship
2234
