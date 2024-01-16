Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Enchanted High Durium Ink

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Ink containing high durium sand to improve its aetherial conduction.

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Cubus Flesh
8
Item Icon
High Durium Sand
8
Item Icon
Underground Spring Water
8
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

