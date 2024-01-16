Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Electrum Rings
Metal - Item Level 43
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
Tiny loops of electrum wire.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
2 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Electrum Ingot
1
Crystals
Wind Shard
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
43
Total Crafted
1
Durability
40
Difficulty
77
Max Quality
1264
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
75
Craftsmanship
150
