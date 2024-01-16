Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Effigy Components
Miscellany - Item Level 150
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
Components required to craft a massive Namazu effigy. ※Only for use in Namazu tribal quests.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Effigy Component Materials
1
Crystals
Wind Crystal
1
Lightning Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
696
Max Quality
999
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
553
Craftsmanship
587
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Armorer
Materials
Effigy Component Materials
1
Crystals
Ice Crystal
1
Earth Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
696
Max Quality
999
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
553
Craftsmanship
587
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Alchemist
Materials
Effigy Component Materials
1
Crystals
Water Crystal
1
Lightning Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
696
Max Quality
999
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
553
Craftsmanship
587
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Carpenter
Materials
Effigy Component Materials
2
Crystals
Ice Crystal
1
Wind Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
696
Max Quality
999
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
553
Craftsmanship
587
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Goldsmith
Materials
Effigy Component Materials
1
Crystals
Fire Crystal
1
Wind Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
696
Max Quality
999
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
553
Craftsmanship
587
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Blacksmith
Materials
Effigy Component Materials
1
Crystals
Fire Crystal
1
Earth Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
696
Max Quality
999
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
553
Craftsmanship
587
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Culinarian
Materials
Effigy Component Materials
1
Crystals
Fire Crystal
1
Water Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
696
Max Quality
999
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
553
Craftsmanship
587
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Leatherworker
Materials
Effigy Component Materials
1
Crystals
Wind Crystal
1
Earth Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
696
Max Quality
999
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
553
Craftsmanship
587
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
Destiny 2 Missive Quest Guide - All Ruinous Effigy Exotic Quest Steps
Dillon Skiffington
Destiny 2 Witch Queen Best Hunter Build for Season of the Risen
Dillon Skiffington
Destiny 2 Moments of Triumph 2020 Guide – All Required Triumphs for New Title
Dillon Skiffington