FFXIV Items
Item Database
Item Icon

Edible Antidote

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A potent medicinal concoction mixed into a vegetable purée catering to amaro sensibilities.

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Antidote
2
Item Icon
Holy Basil
2
Item Icon
Persimmon Leaf
2
Item Icon
Crescent Spring Water
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Crystal
2
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Antidote
2
Item Icon
Holy Basil
2
Item Icon
Persimmon Leaf
2
Item Icon
Crescent Spring Water
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
2
Item Icon
Water Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

