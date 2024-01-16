Games
Edible Antidote
Other - Item Level 290
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
A potent medicinal concoction mixed into a vegetable purée catering to amaro sensibilities.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Antidote
2
Holy Basil
2
Persimmon Leaf
2
Crescent Spring Water
2
Crystals
Water Crystal
2
Lightning Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
70
Total Crafted
3
Durability
80
Difficulty
756
Max Quality
1980
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1055
Craftsmanship
1079
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Culinarian
Materials
Antidote
2
Holy Basil
2
Persimmon Leaf
2
Crescent Spring Water
2
Crystals
Fire Crystal
2
Water Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
70
Total Crafted
3
Durability
80
Difficulty
756
Max Quality
1980
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1055
Craftsmanship
1079
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
