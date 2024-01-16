Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Earth Brand
One–handed Thaumaturge's Arm - Item Level 31
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
33
Physical Damage
25.52
Auto-attack
2.32
Delay
Details
Classes
THM BLM - Lv. 31
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
32 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+5
Intelligence
+5
Determination
+5
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 21
resource
Grade 4 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
31
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Aldgoat Horn
3
Eye of Earth
3
Toad Leather
3
Crystals
Fire Shard
3
Wind Shard
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
34
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
115
Max Quality
1050
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
64
Craftsmanship
129
