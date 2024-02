Have you dreamed of owning your very own well, but are plagued by one or more of the following psychological ailments: acrophobia, claustrophobia, aquaphobia, bathophobia, or cleithrophobia? Well fear no longer. This quality stone well, manufactured in Eorzea with 100% Eorzean materials, requires no hole to be dug, no ground to be sanctified, and no chain letters to be passed along to your dearest enemies.

Available for Purchase with gil No