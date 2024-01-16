Games
Dried Hi-Ether
Reagent - Item Level 480
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
Dry, flaky residue found at the bottom of a bottle of evaporated hi-ether.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
50 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
