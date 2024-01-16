Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Dried Ether

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Dry, flaky residue found at the bottom of a bottle of evaporated ether.

Attributes

Crafting

