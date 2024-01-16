Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Doman Partition

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A partition of traditional Doman design for use in both homes and places of business.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Varnish
5
Item Icon
Zelkova Lumber
5
Item Icon
Oroshigane Ingot
5
Item Icon
Persimmon Lumber
5
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
5
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

