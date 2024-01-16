Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Doman Partition
Furnishing - Item Level 285
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A partition of traditional Doman design for use in both homes and places of business.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
90 gil
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
285
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Varnish
5
Zelkova Lumber
5
Oroshigane Ingot
5
Persimmon Lumber
5
Crystals
Ice Crystal
5
Wind Crystal
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
68
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
980
Max Quality
1710
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1043
Craftsmanship
1069
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
