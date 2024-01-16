Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Dodo Tenderloin

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A lean piece of meat taken from under the short ribs of a dodo.

Attributes

Crafting

Related Posts

FFXIV Culinarian Leveling Guide (Patch 6.5)
Nerium,Jessica Scharnagle
Gift Ideas for Your FFXIV Sweetie This Valentine's Day
Michael Hassall
FFXIV Materiel Container 3.0 or 4.0 Guide - Which is Better?
Dillon Skiffington