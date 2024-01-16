Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Dodo Stuffing

Dodo Stuffing

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A mixture of dried bread, nuts, and fruit, blended with several savory spices.

Attributes

Crafting

