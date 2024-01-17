Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Dented Celata
Head - Item Level 33
Details
Crafting
Item Details
68
Magic Defense
68
Defense
Details
Classes
GLA MRD LNC PLD WAR DRG DRK GNB RPR - Lv. 38
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
30 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+4
Vitality
+5
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 28
resource
Grade 4 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
33
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
