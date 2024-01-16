Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Demilune Bhuj
Marauder's Arm - Item Level 48
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
49
Physical Damage
52.27
Auto-attack
3.2
Delay
Details
Classes
MRD WAR - Lv. 48
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
100 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+12
Vitality
+14
Critical Hit
+20
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 38
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
48
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Jadeite
5
Steel Ingot
5
Cobalt Ingot
5
Mahogany Lumber
5
Crystals
Fire Shard
6
Earth Shard
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
45
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
158
Max Quality
1700
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
75
Craftsmanship
150
