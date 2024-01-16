Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Deep-sea Umbrite
Stone - Item Level 1
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
An uncommon variety of umbrite gathered from the darkest depths of the ocean.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Related Posts
Chasing Catgirl Arby's in Final Fantasy XIV
Luca Fisher
FFXIV Leveling Guide: How to Level Your Alternate Jobs Fast
Mills Webster
FFXIV Dungeon Tier List — Every Dungeon Ranked (Un)scientifically
Michael Higham