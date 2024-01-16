Games
Deep-blue Crystal
Stone - Item Level 120
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A vividly colored crystal aspected to multiple elements.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
16 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
