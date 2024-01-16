Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Decorated Iron Scutum
Shield - Item Level 36
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
129
Block Strength
129
Block Rate
Details
Classes
GLA PLD - Lv. 36
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
21 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+2
Tenacity
+4
Vitality
+3
Materia
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 26
resource
Grade 4 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
36
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Iron Rivets
3
Iron Scutum
3
Toad Leather
3
Crystals
Ice Shard
4
Earth Shard
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
34
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
172
Max Quality
787
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
64
Craftsmanship
129
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
