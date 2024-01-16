Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Decorated Bone Staff

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

16

17.07

3.2

Details

Bonuses

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Bat Fang
1
Item Icon
Bone Staff
1
Item Icon
Soiled Femur
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
1
Item Icon
Wind Shard
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

