FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Decorated Bone Staff
Two–handed Thaumaturge's Arm - Item Level 12
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
16
Physical Damage
17.07
Auto-attack
3.2
Delay
Details
Classes
THM BLM - Lv. 12
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
8 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+2
Intelligence
+2
Determination
+2
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 2
resource
Grade 2 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
12
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Bat Fang
1
Bone Staff
1
Soiled Femur
1
Crystals
Fire Shard
1
Wind Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
13
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
81
Max Quality
232
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
33
Craftsmanship
67
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
