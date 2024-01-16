Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Dashing Dhalmelskin Jacket
Other - Item Level 285
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
Sophisticated outerwear for the discerning gentleman woman.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Jacket Materials
2
Crystals
Wind Crystal
1
Earth Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
68
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
686
Max Quality
1881
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1043
Craftsmanship
1069
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
