FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Dashing Dhalmelskin Jacket

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Sophisticated outerwear for the discerning gentleman woman.

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Jacket Materials
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
1
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

