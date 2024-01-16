Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Dark Hemp

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Native to the islands of the north seas, the fibrous stem of this plant can be used to weave cloth.

Attributes

Crafting

Related Posts

The Latest FFXIV Patch Shows the English Localization Team's Unhinged Humor
Natalie Flores
FFXIV Dark Knight Job Guide (Patch 6.5)
Mills Webster
FFXIV Endwalker Trial Guide: The Dark Inside
Mike Williams