FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Dark Hemp
Cloth - Item Level 515
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
Native to the islands of the north seas, the fibrous stem of this plant can be used to weave cloth.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
2 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
