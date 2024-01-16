Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Custom Gathering Tool Components
Miscellany - Item Level 390
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A variety of components necessary to create a tool a dragon can use for gathering.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
11 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Dragon's Gathering Tool Component Materials
2
Crystals
Wind Crystal
2
Lightning Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
71
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
1195
Max Quality
3010
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1220
Craftsmanship
1320
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Armorer
Materials
Dragon's Gathering Tool Component Materials
2
Crystals
Ice Crystal
2
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
71
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
1195
Max Quality
3010
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1220
Craftsmanship
1320
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Alchemist
Materials
Dragon's Gathering Tool Component Materials
2
Crystals
Water Crystal
2
Lightning Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
71
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
1195
Max Quality
3010
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1220
Craftsmanship
1320
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Carpenter
Materials
Dragon's Gathering Tool Component Materials
2
Crystals
Ice Crystal
2
Wind Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
71
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
1195
Max Quality
3010
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1220
Craftsmanship
1320
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Goldsmith
Materials
Dragon's Gathering Tool Component Materials
2
Crystals
Fire Crystal
2
Wind Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
71
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
1195
Max Quality
3010
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1220
Craftsmanship
1320
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Blacksmith
Materials
Dragon's Gathering Tool Component Materials
2
Crystals
Fire Crystal
2
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
71
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
1195
Max Quality
3010
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1220
Craftsmanship
1320
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Culinarian
Materials
Dragon's Gathering Tool Component Materials
2
Crystals
Fire Crystal
2
Water Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
71
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
1195
Max Quality
3010
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1220
Craftsmanship
1320
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Leatherworker
Materials
Dragon's Gathering Tool Component Materials
2
Crystals
Wind Crystal
2
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
71
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
1195
Max Quality
3010
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1220
Craftsmanship
1320
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
