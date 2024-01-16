Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Culinarian's Hat

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

64

32

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Silk Thread
2
Item Icon
Undyed Felt
2
Item Icon
Undyed Linen
2
Item Icon
Rose Gold Nugget
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
2
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required
Required For Quick Synth

