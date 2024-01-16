Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Crystarium Umbrella Stand

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A dark-blue vessel containing one umbrella of a style popular in the Crystarium.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Dwarven Cotton
7
Item Icon
Refined Natron
7
Item Icon
Mythrite Nugget
7
Item Icon
Fine Glass Fiber
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Crystal
7
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

Related Posts

FFXIV Shadowbringers Shared FATEs Guide
Andrea Shearon
Final Fantasy XIV's Patch 6.45 Notes Highlight New Blue Mage Content, Variant Dungeons, and More
Jessica Scharnagle
FFXIV Carpenter Unlock Guide: Quest Locations & Coordinates
Nerium