FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Crystarium Teapot
Tabletop - Item Level 412
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
This metal teapot comes with a serving tray, cup, and jar of tea leaves for your convenience.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
30 gil
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
412
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Titanbronze Ingot
7
Titanbronze Nugget
7
Crystals
Ice Crystal
7
Earth Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
77
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
1570
Max Quality
2150
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1502
Craftsmanship
1621
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
