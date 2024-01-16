Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Crystarium Teapot

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

This metal teapot comes with a serving tray, cup, and jar of tea leaves for your convenience.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Titanbronze Ingot
7
Item Icon
Titanbronze Nugget
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
7
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

