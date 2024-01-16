Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Crystarium Stove
Table - Item Level 409
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A warmly glowing iron kitchen stove.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
90 gil
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
409
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Titanbronze Ingot
6
Cobalt Joint Plate
6
Titanbronze Nugget
6
Crystals
Fire Crystal
7
Earth Crystal
6
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
76
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
1500
Max Quality
2100
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1464
Craftsmanship
1580
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
FFXIV Inventory Guide & Tips - How to Expand Your Inventory
Nerium
,
Jessica Scharnagle
FFXIV Miner Job Guide (Patch 6.5)
Paulo Kawanishi
All FFXIV Endwalker and Patch Content MSQ Quests
Mike Williams
,
Jessica Scharnagle