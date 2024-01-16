Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Crystarium Stove

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A warmly glowing iron kitchen stove.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Titanbronze Ingot
6
Item Icon
Cobalt Joint Plate
6
Item Icon
Titanbronze Nugget
6
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
7
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
6
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

